US Markets
CNST

Health Care Sector Update for 11/06/2019: CNST,DVA,PODD,XLRN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.64%

PFE +0.35%

ABT +1.31%

MRK +0.70%

AMGN +1.03%

Health care stocks continued to add to their prior advance, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing almost 0.6% in afternoon trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling over 0.9%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) nearly doubled in value Wednesday, at last look rising over 88%, after the immuno-oncology company released positive preliminary data from phase II testing of its CPI-0610 small-molecule inhibitor in patients with myelofibrosis. Initial data was showing signs of clinical activity in patients with a JAK-inhibitor-naive form of the bone marrow disorder, with the company disclosing plans to expand the trial by also adding transfusion-dependent ruxolitinib-refractory or -intolerant patients.

In other sector news:

(+) DaVita (DVA) rose over 12% after the dialysis-center company reported Q3 non-GAAP net income and revenue beating the Capital IQ consensus call and also raised its FY19 earnings outlook to $5.25 per share to $5.75 per share from $5 per share to $5.50 per share previously. Wall Street is expecting DaVita to earn $5.27 per share during the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

(+) Insulet (PODD) climbed nearly 11% on Wednesday after the medical device company reported a 27% increase in revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $192.1 million and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $179.5 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30. It also sees FY19 revenue in a range of $722 million to $730 million, also topping the $711.4 million analyst mean.

(+) Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) fell more than 14% on Wednesday after the drugmaker reported a Q3 net loss of $0.86 per share on $4.21 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been looking for an $0.82 per share loss on a GAAP basis and a normalized net loss of $0.83 per share on $4.4 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNST DVA PODD XLRN

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular