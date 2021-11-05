US Markets
PFE

Health Care Sector Update for 11/05/2021: PFE, BLUE, ELAN, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.55% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was declining by more than 1% in recent trading.

Pfizer (PFE) was rallying past 11% after saying its antiviral drug candidate for the potential treatment of COVID-19 was able to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 89%, based on data from its mid- to late-stage clinical trial.

bluebird bio (BLUE) was shedding over 10% in value after it reported a net loss of $3.16 per share in Q3, wider than last year's per-share net loss of $2.94. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected for a net loss of $2.60 per share.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) was advancing by more than 3% after it lifted its full-year revenue guidance as it posted an increase in its adjusted earnings per share and sales for Q3. Adjusted earnings rose to $0.19 per share in Q3 from adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE BLUE ELAN XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular