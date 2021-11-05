Health Care Sector Update for 11/05/2021: PFE, BLUE, ELAN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.55% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was declining by more than 1% in recent trading.

Pfizer (PFE) was rallying past 11% after saying its antiviral drug candidate for the potential treatment of COVID-19 was able to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 89%, based on data from its mid- to late-stage clinical trial.

bluebird bio (BLUE) was shedding over 10% in value after it reported a net loss of $3.16 per share in Q3, wider than last year's per-share net loss of $2.94. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected for a net loss of $2.60 per share.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) was advancing by more than 3% after it lifted its full-year revenue guidance as it posted an increase in its adjusted earnings per share and sales for Q3. Adjusted earnings rose to $0.19 per share in Q3 from adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share.

