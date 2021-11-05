Health Care Sector Update for 11/05/2021: NRXP,DCPH,RWLK,ASRT

Health care stocks were market laggards Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.9% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was down 1.1% shortly before the closing bell.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index sank 2.9%.

In company news, NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) was down almost 29% after the US Food and Drug Administration declined to issue an emergency use authorization for the company's Zyesami drug candidate as a potential treatment for respiratory failure in patients with severe COVID-19, citing the lack of sufficient data showing its likely benefits and risks.

Deciphera (DCPH) shares plunged almost 36% to a record low of $8.70 a share after the company said its Qinlock drug candidate missed its primary efficacy endpoint of improving progression-free survival compared with Pfizer's (PFE) Sutent chemotherapy during phase 3 testing in patients with gastrointestinal stromal cancer.

To the upside, ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) shares jumped more than 27% after the company's ReBoot battery-powered orthotic exo-suit received breakthrough device designation from the US FDA to assist movement in people with reduced ankle function due to neurological injuries like stroke.

Assertio Holdings (ASRT) shares added nearly 32% after the drug maker reported a surprise Q3 profit of $0.08 per share on around $26 million in sales, topping a lone analyst's forecast for a net loss of $0.16 per share on $22 million in sales.

