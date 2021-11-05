Health Care Sector Update for 11/05/2021: DCPH, RWLK, ASRT

Health care stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 3.9%.

In company news, Deciphera (DCPH) shares plunged more than 75% to a record low of $8.92 a share after saying its Qinlock drug candidate missed its primary efficacy endpoint of improving progression-free survival compared with Pfizer's (PFE) Sutent chemotherapy during phase III testing in patients with gastrointestinal stromal cancer.

ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) jumped more than 27% higher after the company's ReBoot battery-powered orthotic exo-suit received breakthrough device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration to assist movement in people with reduced ankle function due to neurological injuries like stroke.

Assertio Holdings (ASRT) shares added nearly 22% after reporting a surprise Q3 profit of $0.08 per share on around $26 million in sales, topping the forecast of the lone analyst tracking the drug maker expecting a $0.16 per share net loss on $22 million in sales.

