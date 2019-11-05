Health Care Sector Update for 11/05/2019: BDX, REGN, ZBH, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.10%

PFE: +0.39%

ABT: +0.56%

MRK: +0.38%

AMGN: +0.72%

Leading health care stocks were mostly climbing pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX), which was down more than 4% after it released fiscal Q4 results and booked $3.31 in adjusted EPS, rising from $2.93 a year ago and meeting the average forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Regeneron (REGN) was over 4% higher as it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $6.67 per share, up from $5.87 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $6.40 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) was up more than 3% after it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share, up from $1.63 in the same period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $1.75 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

