Health Care Sector Update for 11/05/2019: ATRS,THC,MYGN

Health care stocks were falling, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 0.7% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was up 0.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Antares Pharma (ATRS) climbed nearly 6% on Tuesday after reporting a surprise Q3 profit and raised its FY19 revenue outlook above Wall Street estimates. The pharmaceutical products company earned $0.01 a share during the three months ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.01 per share net loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.02 per share net loss. Revenue increased 92% year-over-year to $34.3 million, also exceeding the $26.9 million mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Tenet Healthcare (THC) rose 5% after the hospital and ambulatory care company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income to $0.58 per share, doubling its $0.29 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and easily exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.26 per share. Revenue grew 1.6% over year-ago levels to $4.57 billion, also topping the $4.46 billion Street view.

(-) Myriad Genetics (MYGN) plunged 42% after the molecular diagnostic company reported fiscal Q1 results trailing analyst estimates and issued a Q2 forecast also missing Wall Street expectations. It earned $0.08 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 on $186.3 million in revenue, lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.23 per share and $16 million, respectively.

