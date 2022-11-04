US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/04/2022: VIR,PODD,EXAS

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.3%.

In company news, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) climbed nearly 20% after overnight reporting a Q3 profit and revenue blowing past the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30. The immunology company posted Q3 earnings of $1.30 per share, improving on an $0.82 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 while revenue grew to $374.6 million compared with $103.6 million in revenue last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.15 per share and $123.9 million, respectively.

Insulet (PODD) rose nearly 18% after the medical device firm exceeded Wall Street forecasts with its Q3 revenue and also boosting its expected growth for the rest of its FY22 ending Dec. 31. The insulin-delivery systems company now sees revenue increasing this year by 18% to 19% over prior-year levels, up from 14% to 17% previously. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, have been looking for a 14% rise in FY22 revenue at Insulet.

Exact Sciences (EXAS) gained almost 14% after the cancer diagnostics company late Thursday reported a Q3 net loss of $0.84 per share compared with a $0.97 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.07 per share net loss for the September quarter. Total Q3 revenue increased 20% over year-ago levels, topping analyst estimates, and Exact also raised its FY22 revenue forecast above the $2.01 billion Street view.

