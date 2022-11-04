Health Care Sector Update for 11/04/2022: SYNH, TMDX, ISEE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were higher pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.92% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 1.2%.

Syneos Health (SYNH) was shedding over 24% in value even after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.23 per diluted share, up from adjusted earnings of $1.22 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share.

TransMedics Group (TMDX) was up more than 19% after it reported a Q3 diluted net loss of $0.25 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.47 per share a year earlier. The consensus estimate of three analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a loss of $0.40 per share.

IVERIC bio (ISEE) was over 1% higher after saying it has submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration the first part of its new drug application for rolling review of avacincaptad pegol, also known as Zimura, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.