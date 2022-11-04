US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/04/2022: AGL, VIR, EXAS, PODD

November 04, 2022 — 04:07 pm EDT

Health care stocks were edging higher late in Friday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) gaining 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was up 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Agilon Health (AGL) fell over 10% after the seniors primary care company recorded a Q3 net loss of $0.07 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $0.05 per share loss. It also raised its forecast for 2022 revenue to a new range of $2.67 billion to $2.68 billion compared with its prior call looking for $2.62 billion to $2.64 billion but still trailing the $2.69 billion analyst mean.

To the upside, Exact Sciences (EXAS) gained almost 16% after the cancer diagnostics company late Thursday reported a Q3 net loss of $0.84 per share compared with a $0.97 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.07 per share. Total Q3 revenue increased 20% over year-ago levels, topping analyst estimates, and Exact also raised its 2022 revenue forecast above the $2.01 billion Street view.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) climbed nearly 18% after overnight reporting a Q3 profit and revenue blowing past the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Insulet (PODD) rose over 24% after the medical device firm exceeded Wall Street forecasts with its Q3 revenue and also boosting its expected growth for the rest of its 2022 ending Dec. 31. The insulin-delivery systems company now sees revenue increasing this year by 18% to 19% over prior-year levels, up from 14% to 17% previously. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, have been looking for a 14% rise in revenue at Insulet.

