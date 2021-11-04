Health Care Sector Update for 11/04/2021: MRNA, ZTS, BDX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining in Thursday's premarket trading. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was 0.16% lower while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently down more than 1%.

Moderna (MRNA) reported Q3 GAAP earnings of $7.70 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.59 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $9.11 per share. Moderna was retreating by more than 13% in recent premarket trading.

Zoetis (ZTS) was more than 2% higher as it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per diluted share, up from $1.10 per share in Q3 2020. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.11 per share.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.59, down from $2.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.45. Becton, Dickinson was recently advancing by more than 2%.

