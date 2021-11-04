US Markets
MRNA

Health Care Sector Update for 11/04/2021: MRNA, ZTS, BDX, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were declining in Thursday's premarket trading. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was 0.16% lower while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently down more than 1%.

Moderna (MRNA) reported Q3 GAAP earnings of $7.70 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.59 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $9.11 per share. Moderna was retreating by more than 13% in recent premarket trading.

Zoetis (ZTS) was more than 2% higher as it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per diluted share, up from $1.10 per share in Q3 2020. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.11 per share.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.59, down from $2.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.45. Becton, Dickinson was recently advancing by more than 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA ZTS BDX XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular