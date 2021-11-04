Health Care Sector Update for 11/04/2021: CMRX,MRNA,ONEM,TXG

Health care stocks finished near their intra-day lows, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was down 1.1% this afternoon.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.0%.

In company news, Chimerix (CMRX) closed 3.7% higher this afternoon, rebounding from a 19% decline earlier Thursday that followed the immuno-oncology company reporting a 93% year-over-year decline in its Q3 revenue to $107,000 and missing the $178,000 analyst mean. The company also issued data showing its ONC201 drug candidate produced a 20% overall response rate in patients with recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma, a form of brain cancer with a particularly poor prognosis, possibly contributing to the day-long recovery in its share price.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Thursday rose 7.6% after the primary health care chain reported a 49% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels to $151.3 million, topping analyst estimates by $5.6 million. It also is projecting revenue for the current quarter in a range of $213 million to $222 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $207.3 million in Q4 revenue.

10x Genomics (TXG) added over 11% after reporting Q3 financial results beating Wall Street estimates and also tweaking its FY21 revenue forecast. The diagnostics equipment company now sees revenue this year in a range of $490 million to $500 million, up from its prior guidance expecting between $480 million to $500 million and straddling the $494.5 million analysts' mean.

Among decliners, Moderna (MRNA) slid almost 18% on Thursday after the biotech firm reported Q3 net income of $7.70 per share on $4.97 billion in revenue, up sharply over its year-ago levels but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting the COVID-19 vaccine company to earn $9.11 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 on $6.29 billion in Q3 revenue.

