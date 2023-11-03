News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 11/03/2023: PODD, CAH, PEN, XLV, IBB

November 03, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) advancing 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently climbing by 1.1%.

Insulet (PODD) shares were 10% higher after it reported late Thursday Q3 adjusted net income of $0.71 per diluted share, up from $0.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41.

Cardinal Health (CAH) stock was climbing nearly 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.73 per diluted share, up from $1.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.41.

Penumbra (PEN) reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings late Thursday of $0.67 per diluted share, up from $0.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47. Penumbra was up 0.5% in recent premarket activity.

