News & Insights

US Markets
HOWL

Health Care Sector Update for 11/03/2023: HOWL, LXEO, CVRX, OMI

November 03, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 2.8%.

In corporate news, Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) shares soared 53%. The company said preliminary first-in-human data from initial monotherapy dose-escalation cohorts in its lead clinical program showed that WTX-124 was "generally well tolerated" while delivering a wild-type IL-2 to the tumor microenvironment.

Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) shares were down 7.4% in recent trading following their debut on the Nasdaq Global Market at $9.50 per share on Friday.

CVRx (CVRX) shares surged 28% after the company said the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will increase payment for the Barostim device implant procedure, starting Jan. 1.

Owens & Minor (OMI) jumped 27% after reporting higher Q3 results that beat expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOWL
LXEO
CVRX
OMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.