Health Care Sector Update for 11/03/2023: HOWL, LXEO, CVRX, OMI

Health care stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 2.8%.

In corporate news, Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) shares soared 53%. The company said preliminary first-in-human data from initial monotherapy dose-escalation cohorts in its lead clinical program showed that WTX-124 was "generally well tolerated" while delivering a wild-type IL-2 to the tumor microenvironment.

Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) shares were down 7.4% in recent trading following their debut on the Nasdaq Global Market at $9.50 per share on Friday.

CVRx (CVRX) shares surged 28% after the company said the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will increase payment for the Barostim device implant procedure, starting Jan. 1.

Owens & Minor (OMI) jumped 27% after reporting higher Q3 results that beat expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.