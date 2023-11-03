Health Care Sector Update for 11/03/2023: CVRX, OMI, AGL

Health care stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 3%.

In company news, CVRx (CVRX) shares surged 25% after the company said the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will increase payment for the Barostim device implant procedure, starting Jan. 1.

Owens & Minor (OMI) jumped 24% after reporting higher Q3 results that beat expectations.

Agilon Health (AGL) tumbled 15%. RBC cut the company's price target to $23 from $28, but kept the outperform rating, following the company's Q3 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.