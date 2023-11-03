News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 11/03/2023: CVRX, OMI, AGL

November 03, 2023 — 01:44 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 3%.

In company news, CVRx (CVRX) shares surged 25% after the company said the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will increase payment for the Barostim device implant procedure, starting Jan. 1.

Owens & Minor (OMI) jumped 24% after reporting higher Q3 results that beat expectations.

Agilon Health (AGL) tumbled 15%. RBC cut the company's price target to $23 from $28, but kept the outperform rating, following the company's Q3 results.

