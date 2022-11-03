US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/03/2022: ZTS, MRNA, TEVA, XLV, IBB

November 03, 2022 — 09:15 am EDT

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.8% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down by more than 1%.

Zoetis (ZTS) was over 9% lower after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per diluted share, down from $1.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.24.

Moderna (MRNA) was retreating by more than 7% after it reported Q3 earnings of $2.53 per diluted share, down from $7.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) was slipping past 4% after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, flat from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.62.

