Health Care Sector Update for 11/03/2022: VRAX,TNDM,ZTS,EVH

Health care stocks were finishing moderately lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) near flat. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.5% in late trading.

In company news, Virax Biolabs (VRAX) sped 38% higher after the diagnostics firm Thursday announced the commercial launch of its rapid test kit in throughout the European Union and other countries where CE marks are accepted. The home and point-of-care test kits can detect respiratory syncytial virus in addition to influenza and COVID-19 viruses.

Among decliners, Evolent Health (EVH) fell 8% after reporting a nearly 59% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $352.6 million but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting the health care back-office services company to generate $355.5 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Zoetis (ZTS) shares dropped nearly 11% after the animal medications company reported Q3 results trailing analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30 and it projected non-GAAP FY22 net income and revenue also lagging Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.21 per share during the September quarter on $2.00 billion in Q3 revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for an adjusted profit of $1.24 per share on $2.08 billion in revenue.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) was dropping 28% Thursday, at one point sinking past 29% to its lowest share price since January 2019, after reporting a significantly wider net loss for its Q3 ended Sept. 30 than Wall Street was expecting and the medical device company also cutting its FY22 sales forecast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.