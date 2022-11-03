Health Care Sector Update for 11/03/2022: TNDM,ZTS,EVH

Health care stocks were moderately lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sliding 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.3%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.2% in recent trading.

In company news, Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) was dropping almost 28% Thursday, at one point sinking past 29% to its lowest share price since January 2019, after reporting a significantly wider net loss for its Q3 ended Sept. 30 than Wall Street was expecting and the medical device company also cutting its FY22 sales forecast.

Zoetis (ZTS) shares dropped nearly 12% after the animal medications company reported Q3 results trailing analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30 and it projected non-GAAP FY22 net income and revenue also lagging Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.21 per share during the September quarter on $2.00 billion in Q3 revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for an adjusted profit of $1.24 per share on $2.08 billion in revenue.

Evolent Health (EVH) fell 9% after reporting a nearly 59% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $352.6 million but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting the health care back-office services company to generate $355.5 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

