Health Care Sector Update for 11/03/2021: TMBR,NVO,BCRX

Health care stocks were slipping this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling less than 0.1%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) dropped over 36% to a record low of $0.51 a share after the drugmaker priced a $15 million public offering of 23.4 million common shares at $0.64 each, or 20% under its last closing price. Investors also received a five-year warrant to buy an additional share for $0.70 for each share they bought through the stock sale.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) fell almost 17% after Wednesday reporting a Q3 net loss of $0.33 per share, down compared with its $0.26 per share loss during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.29 per share loss.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) climbed 3.5% after the Danish drugmaker reported Q3 earnings of 5.27 Danish kroner ($0.82) per share, up from a 4.42 kroner per share profit during the same quarter in the prior-year period. The company also authorized a 2-billion-kroner increase to its 2021 stock buyback program to 20 billion kroner, citing expectations for increased cash flow this year.

