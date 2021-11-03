Health Care Sector Update for 11/03/2021: IRTC,TMBR,NVO,BCRX

Health care stocks were rising this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.4%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.5%.

In company news, iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) rallied Wednesday, climbing more than 66% to touch its best share price since April, after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services declined to include the company's Zio XT ambulatory electrocardiogram monitor in its 2022 Medicare fee schedule but said it would be working to better understand the costs of AI-based diagnostic tools.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) dropped over 36% to a record low of $0.51 a share after the drugmaker priced a $15 million public offering of 23.4 million common shares at $0.64 each, or 20% under its last closing price. Investors also received a five-year warrant to buy an additional share for $0.70 for each share they bought through the stock sale.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) fell over 18% after Wednesday reporting a Q3 net loss of $0.33 per share, down compared with its $0.26 per share loss during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.29 per share loss.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) climbed 5% after the drugmaker reported Q3 earnings of 5.27 Danish kroner ($0.82) per share, up from a 4.42 kroner per share profit during the same quarter last year. It also authorized a 2-billion-kroner increase to its 2021 stock buyback program to 20 billion kroner, citing expectations for increased cash flow this year.

