Health Care Sector Update for 11/03/2021: HUM, HZNP, NVO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.16% while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.02%.

Humana (HUM) on Wednesday reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $4.83 per diluted share, up from $3.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $4.67. Humana was down more than 6% in recent trading.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.75 per diluted share, up from $1.74 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.54. Horizon Therapeutics was down more than 3% lower recently.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) was climbing past 1% as it reported earnings of 5.27 Danish kroner ($0.82) per share in Q3 compared with earnings of 4.42 kroner per share in the prior-year period.

