US Markets
OMCL

Health Care Sector Update for 11/02/2022: OMCL,THC,ARCT

November 02, 2022 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.1%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.1%.

In company news, Omnicell (OMCL) shares declined almost 33% after slashing its FY22 outlook, now projecting between $2.73 to $2.83 per share in adjusted net income, down from $3.85 to $4.05 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the medication management technology company to earn $3.80 per share, excluding one-time items. It also lowered the forecast range for revenue this year to $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion compared with $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion previously and also missing the $1.40 billion analyst mean.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) stock fell nearly 8% after Mizuho Securities Wednesday lowered its price target for the hospital chain by $20 to $60.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) shares climbed more than 22% after the RNA medicines company late Tuesday announced a collaboration deal with Australian biopharmaceuticals company CSL Seqirus to develop and sell mRNA vaccines against various infectious respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 and influenza.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMCL
THC
ARCT

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter