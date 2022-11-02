Health Care Sector Update for 11/02/2022: OMCL,THC,ARCT

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.1%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.1%.

In company news, Omnicell (OMCL) shares declined almost 33% after slashing its FY22 outlook, now projecting between $2.73 to $2.83 per share in adjusted net income, down from $3.85 to $4.05 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the medication management technology company to earn $3.80 per share, excluding one-time items. It also lowered the forecast range for revenue this year to $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion compared with $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion previously and also missing the $1.40 billion analyst mean.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) stock fell nearly 8% after Mizuho Securities Wednesday lowered its price target for the hospital chain by $20 to $60.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) shares climbed more than 22% after the RNA medicines company late Tuesday announced a collaboration deal with Australian biopharmaceuticals company CSL Seqirus to develop and sell mRNA vaccines against various infectious respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 and influenza.

