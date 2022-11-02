Health Care Sector Update for 11/02/2022: NVO, HZNP, UTHR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down about 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently slipping by 0.5%.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) was over 5% higher after it reported Q3 earnings of 6.34 Danish kroner ($0.84) per diluted share, up from 5.27 kroner a year earlier.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) was gaining over 7% in value after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.25 per diluted share, down from $1.74 a year earlier. The company said it now expects revenue for the full-year of $3.59 billion to $3.61 billion, compared to the previous guidance range of $3.53 billion to $3.6 billion.

United Therapeutics (UTHR) was over 1% higher after it reported Q3 net earnings of $4.91 per diluted share, up from $3.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.48.

