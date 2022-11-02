US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/02/2022: HZNP,OMCL,THC,ARCT

November 02, 2022

Healthcare stocks were sinking Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sliding 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) and the Nasdaq Biotechnology index both were dropping 1.2%.

In company news, Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) gained almost 12% after reporting above-consensus Q3 results and raising its FY22 revenue forecast above analyst estimates. The company is now projecting revenue between $3.59 billion to $3.61 billion for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 compared with its prior range of $3.53 billion to $3.6 billion and beating the revised Street view expecting $3.57 billion.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) shares climbed almost 20% after the RNA medicines company late Tuesday announced a collaboration deal with Australian biopharmaceuticals company CSL Seqirus to develop and sell mRNA vaccines for various infectious respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 and influenza.

To the downside, Tenet Healthcare (THC) stock fell 8.6% after Mizuho Securities Wednesday lowered its price target for the hospital chain by $20 to $60.

Omnicell (OMCL) shares declined over 34% after slashing its FY22 outlook, projecting between $2.73 to $2.83 per share in adjusted net income, down from $3.85 to $4.05 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the medication management technology company to earn $3.80 per share, excluding one-time items. It also lowered the forecast range for revenue this year to $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion compared with $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion previously and also missing the $1.40 billion analyst mean.

