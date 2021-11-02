US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/02/2021: PFE, CTLT, WAT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning higher premarket Tuesday as the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up 0.23% and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.37%.

Pfizer (PFE) was advancing by more than 3% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share, up from $0.59 per share a year earlier. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.09 per share.

Catalent (CTLT) was climbing past 1% as it posted fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.43 per share a year earlier. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.66 per share.

Waters (WAT) announced fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $2.66 per share, up from $2.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated normalized EPS of $2.36. Waters was down nearly 2% in recent trading.

