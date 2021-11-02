Health Care Sector Update for 11/02/2021: ENDP, CLNN, NBIX, TEVA, JNJ, ABBV

Health care stocks were leading the broader Tuesday markets higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Endo International (ENDP) rose 8.3% after a California state judge late Monday issued a tentative ruling several local governments failed to prove the company and three other drug makers created a public nuisance by using deceptive marketing to mislead doctors and patients about the risk of opioid addiction. The shares of the other defendants in the $50 billion lawsuit - Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AbbVie (ABBV) - also advanced Tuesday, adding 7.7% 1.7% and 1.8%, respectively.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) slid more than 10% after late Monday reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.64 per share, reversing an $0.18 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ poll consensus by $0.16 per share. Revenue grew 14.5% year-over-year to $296 million, also lagging the $297.5 million Street view.

Clene (CLNN) dropped over 15% after saying its CNM-Au8 drug candidate did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints during phase II testing in patients with early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, failing to produce statistically meaningful change in a measure of nerve and muscle function in the arms and legs as well as a measure of lung capacity, respectively, compared with a placebo after 36 weeks.

