News & Insights

US Markets
TNON

Health Care Sector Update for 11/01/2023: TNON, BSGM, SHC

November 01, 2023 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down around 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.4%.

In company news, Tenon Medical (c) shares slumped about 24% after the company said it will implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum closing price requirement for continued listing.

BioSig Technologies (BSGM) surged 35% after it said Wednesday that the US Patent and Trademark Office has awarded five new utility patents covering its digital signal processing technology.

Sotera Health (SHC) gained almost 13% after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, down from $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNON
BSGM
SHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.