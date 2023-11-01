Health Care Sector Update for 11/01/2023: TNON, BSGM, SHC

Health care stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down around 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.4%.

In company news, Tenon Medical (c) shares slumped about 24% after the company said it will implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum closing price requirement for continued listing.

BioSig Technologies (BSGM) surged 35% after it said Wednesday that the US Patent and Trademark Office has awarded five new utility patents covering its digital signal processing technology.

Sotera Health (SHC) gained almost 13% after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, down from $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20.

