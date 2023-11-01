News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 11/01/2023: IQV, HUM, GSK, XLV, IBB

November 01, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Health care stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) both down 0.1%.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was down more than 5% after it revised its outlook for the full year, now estimating adjusted earnings of $10.16 to $10.23 per diluted share compared with its previous guidance range of $10.20 to $10.45. Revenue for the year is now anticipated in the range of $14.89 billion to $14.92 billion versus $15.05 billion and $15.18 billion anticipated previously, IQVIA said.

Humana (HUM) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $7.78 per diluted share, up from $7.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $7.17. Humana was down more than 2% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

GSK (GSK) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of 0.50 British pounds ($0.61) per share, up from 0.47 pounds a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of 0.46 pounds. GSK stock was falling past 2% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

