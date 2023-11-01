Health Care Sector Update for 11/01/2023: ALDX, SLN, TNON, BSGM

Health care stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.4%.

In corporate news, Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) shares soared 47% after the company said it signed an exclusive option agreement with AbbVie (ABBV) to acquire separate licenses to develop, manufacture and commercialize reproxalap in and outside the US.

Silence Therapeutics (SLN) jumped 28%. The company reported "positive" topline results from the multiple dose component of the phase 1 study of zerlasiran in 36 adults with high baseline lipoprotein(a) levels and stable atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Tenon Medical (TNON) shares slumped 39% after the company said it will implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum closing price requirement for continued listing.

BioSig Technologies (BSGM) shares surged 33% after the company said the US Patent and Trademark Office awarded five new utility patents covering its digital signal processing technology.

