Health Care Sector Update for 11/01/2022: PINC, CTLT, UBX, ABMD, JNJ

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed ahead of Tuesday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was rising 0.2%

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also were climbing 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Premier (PINC) declined 8.9% after the health care analytics company Tuesday reported lower adjusted net income and revenue for its fiscal Q1 compared with year-ago levels and also trailing analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.52 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year while total revenue fell 14% year-over-year to $313.9 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been looking for an adjusted per-share profit of $0.59 on $326.8 million in revenue.

Catalent (CTLT) dropped more than 24% to its lowest level since March 2020 after reporting declines in its fiscal Q1 earnings from prior-year levels, missing analyst estimates. The cell and gene therapies company also cut its 2023 revenue forecast below Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.34 per share during its Q1 ended Sept. 30, more than halving its $0.71 per-share adjusted profit during the same period last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for $0.56.

Unity Biotechnology (UBX) turned 3.5% lower, reversing an earlier advance, after the company said its UBX1325 drug candidate met all of its key safety and efficacy endpoints after 24 weeks of a phase 2 study in patients with diabetic macular edema. Based on the positive results, the company expects to begin phase 3 testing during the second half of 2023.

Abiomed (ABMD) climbed nearly 52%, soaring to its best share price since September 2018, after the implantable heart pump company agreed to a $16.8 billion buyout offer from Johnsons & Johnson (JNJ), with the health care conglomerate paying $380 in cash for each Abiomed share, or 50.7% above Monday's closing price. Johnson & Johnson shares were slipping 0.4%.

