Health Care Sector Update for 11/01/2022: CTLT,UBX,ABMD,JNJ

Health care stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was slipping just 0.1%

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Catalent (CTLT) dropped more than 23% to its lowest level since March 2020 after reporting declines in its fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue from prior-year levels, missing analyst estimates. The cell and gene therapies company also cut its FY23 revenue forecast below Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.34 per share during its Q1 ended Sept. 30, more than halving its $0.71 per-share adjusted profit during the same period last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for $0.56.

Unity Biotechnology (UBX) added 7.7% after the anti-aging medications company said its UBX1325 drug candidate met all of its key safety and efficacy endpoints after 24 weeks of a phase 2 study in patients with diabetic macular edema. Based on the positive results, the company expects to begin phase 3 testing during the second half of 2023.

Abiomed (ABMD) climbed nearly 52%, soaring to its best share price since September 2018, after the implantable heart pump company agreed to a $16.8 billion buyout offer from Johnsons & Johnson (JNJ), with the health care conglomerate paying $380 in cash for each Abiomed share, or 50.7% above Monday's closing price. Johnson & Johnson shares were slipping 0.7%.

