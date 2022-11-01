US Markets
CTLT

Health Care Sector Update for 11/01/2022: CTLT,UBX,ABMD,JNJ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was slipping just 0.1%

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Catalent (CTLT) dropped more than 23% to its lowest level since March 2020 after reporting declines in its fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue from prior-year levels, missing analyst estimates. The cell and gene therapies company also cut its FY23 revenue forecast below Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.34 per share during its Q1 ended Sept. 30, more than halving its $0.71 per-share adjusted profit during the same period last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for $0.56.

Unity Biotechnology (UBX) added 7.7% after the anti-aging medications company said its UBX1325 drug candidate met all of its key safety and efficacy endpoints after 24 weeks of a phase 2 study in patients with diabetic macular edema. Based on the positive results, the company expects to begin phase 3 testing during the second half of 2023.

Abiomed (ABMD) climbed nearly 52%, soaring to its best share price since September 2018, after the implantable heart pump company agreed to a $16.8 billion buyout offer from Johnsons & Johnson (JNJ), with the health care conglomerate paying $380 in cash for each Abiomed share, or 50.7% above Monday's closing price. Johnson & Johnson shares were slipping 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTLTUBXABMDJNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular