Health Care Sector Update for 11/01/2022: ABMD, JNJ, PFE, LLY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.62% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing past 1% recently.

Abiomed (ABMD) was surging past 50% after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) signed a definitive deal to acquire the company for $380 in cash per Abiomed share, representing an enterprise value of about $16.6 billion.

Pfizer (PFE) was gaining over 2% in value after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.78 per diluted share, up from $1.27 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.40.

Eli Lilly (LLY) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.98 per diluted share, up from $1.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.94. Eli Lilly was down more than 3% recently.

