Health Care Sector Update for 11/01/2021: NVAX,MRTX,MRNA,ABVC

Health care stocks were finishing just shy of breakeven after a recovery try late Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) both down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index gained 1.4%.

In company news, Novavax (NVAX) shares rose nearly 16% after the biotechnology company said it received emergency use authorization for its NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine candidate from regulators in Indonesia. The drug maker also said it completed regulatory submissions for the vaccine in Canada and Europe.

ABVC Biopharma (ABVC) was nearly 134% higher, earlier jumping 360% to its best share price since June 2019 at $11.69, after the drug maker late Friday filed a shelf registration statement to sell up to $50 million of common and preferred stock, warrants and debt securities for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including paying down debt. The stock also generated increasing chatter among retail investors on social media, Bloomberg reported.

To the downside, Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) dropped almost 14% after saying Dan Faga no longer is employed as its chief operating officer and principal financial officer, with chief medical officer Joe Leveque also out. The departures were part of a leadership shuffle at Mirati following the Sept. 20 naming of former FerGene chief executive David Meek as Mirati's CEO, with founder Charles Baum assuming the role of head of research and development, the company said.

Moderna (MRNA) slid 2.5% after Sunday saying the US Food and Drug Administration may not finish its review of Moderna's emergency use authorization application for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents age 12 to 17 until January as the agency evaluates recent data on the risk of myocarditis after vaccination. The company also said it will postpone filing an application with European regulators to use its vaccine in children ages 6 to 11 years until the FDA concludes its review.

