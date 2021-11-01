Health Care Sector Update for 11/01/2021: MRTX, MRNA, ABVC

Health care stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sliding less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.5%.

In company news, Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) dropped over 14% after saying Daniel Faga no longer was employed as its chief operating officer and principal financial officer and that chief medical officer Joseph Leveque also has left the immuno-oncology company. The departures were part of a leadership shuffle at Mirati that follows the Sept. 20 selection of former FerGene chief executive David Meek to be its new CEO and founder Charles Baum becoming president and the head of research and development, it said.

Moderna (MRNA) slid 4.2% after Sunday saying the US Food and Drug Administration may not finish its review of an emergency use authorization application for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents 12 to 17 years of age until January while the agency evaluates recent data into the risk of myocarditis after vaccination. The company also said it will postpone filing an application with European regulators to use its vaccine in children 6 to 11 years old until the FDA concludes its review.

To the upside, ABVC Biopharma (ABVC) was nearly 130% higher, earlier jumping 360% to its best share price since June 2019 at $11.69, after the drugmaker late Friday filed a shelf registration statement to sell up to $50 million of common and preferred stock, warrants and debt securities for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including paying down debt.

