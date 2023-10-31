Health Care Sector Update for 10/31/2023: SRPT, CRSP, BEAM, VERV, LLY

Health care stocks were edging higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.1% higher.

In company news, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) shares tumbled 40% after a phase 3 trial of Elevidys in patients aged 4 to 7 with Duchenne muscular dystrophy failed to reach the primary endpoint.

Eli Lilly (LLY) has agreed to purchase specific rights under Beam Therapeutics' (BEAM) revised collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics (VERV), Beam and Verve said in separate statements Tuesday. Verve shares surged 26% and Beam jumped 12%.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) shares were halted from trading Tuesday as the US Food and Drug Administration's advisory committee reviews the biologics license application for exagamglogene autotemcel to treat sickle cell disease.

