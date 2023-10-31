News & Insights

US Markets
PFE

Health Care Sector Update for 10/31/2023: PFE, AMGN, ARGX, XLV, IBB

October 31, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently inactive and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.2%.

Pfizer (PFE) was slipping almost 2% after it reported a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.17 per diluted share, swinging from adjusted earnings of $1.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.34 per share.

Amgen (AMGN) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $4.96 per diluted share, up from $4.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.68. Amgen was nearly 3% lower in recent premarket activity.

Argenx SE (ARGX) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported a Q3 loss of $1.25 per diluted share, compared with a $4.26 loss per share a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
AMGN
ARGX
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.