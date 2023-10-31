Health Care Sector Update for 10/31/2023: PFE, AMGN, ARGX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently inactive and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.2%.

Pfizer (PFE) was slipping almost 2% after it reported a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.17 per diluted share, swinging from adjusted earnings of $1.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.34 per share.

Amgen (AMGN) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $4.96 per diluted share, up from $4.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.68. Amgen was nearly 3% lower in recent premarket activity.

Argenx SE (ARGX) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported a Q3 loss of $1.25 per diluted share, compared with a $4.26 loss per share a year earlier.

