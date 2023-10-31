Health Care Sector Update for 10/31/2023: KTRA, SRPT, SPRC, CDIO

Health care stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.6%.

In company news, Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) said preliminary topline results from a study showed VAL-083 didn't perform better than the standards of care in glioblastoma. Its shares slumped 80%.

SciSparc (SPRC) jumped nearly 62% after saying it received a notice of acceptance for its patent application for a combination of opioids and N-Acylethanolamines for pain treatment.

Cardio Diagnostics (CDIO) soared 49% after it said its AI-driven molecular heart disease tests, which identify epigenetic and genetic biomarkers in people suspected to be at risk or who may have coronary heart disease, received a contract from Vizient.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) shares tumbled 39% after a phase 3 trial of Elevidys in patients aged 4 to 7 with Duchenne muscular dystrophy failed to reach the primary endpoint.

