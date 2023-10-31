News & Insights

US Markets
KTRA

Health Care Sector Update for 10/31/2023: KTRA, SRPT, SPRC, CDIO

October 31, 2023 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.6%.

In company news, Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) said preliminary topline results from a study showed VAL-083 didn't perform better than the standards of care in glioblastoma. Its shares slumped 80%.

SciSparc (SPRC) jumped nearly 62% after saying it received a notice of acceptance for its patent application for a combination of opioids and N-Acylethanolamines for pain treatment.

Cardio Diagnostics (CDIO) soared 49% after it said its AI-driven molecular heart disease tests, which identify epigenetic and genetic biomarkers in people suspected to be at risk or who may have coronary heart disease, received a contract from Vizient.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) shares tumbled 39% after a phase 3 trial of Elevidys in patients aged 4 to 7 with Duchenne muscular dystrophy failed to reach the primary endpoint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KTRA
SRPT
SPRC
CDIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.