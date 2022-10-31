Health Care Sector Update for 10/31/2022: YMAB, ALGN, TMO

Health care stocks were slightly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) index also was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) retreated Monday, at one point plunging almost 54% to a record low of $4.145, after a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel late Friday unanimously recommended against approving its omburtamab oncology drug candidate as a prospective treatment for patients with cancer in their cerebrospinal fluid or the membranes surrounding the brain.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) gained 1.7% after the medical and diagnostic equipment company said it was buying The Binding Site Group for 2.25 billion British pound ($2.6 billion). Thermo Fisher said the deal is expected to strengthen its specialty diagnostics business, adding products to detect and manage blood cancers and immune system disorders and generating around $220 million in yearly revenue.

Align Technology (ALGN) rose 4.3% after the mail-order orthodontics company Monday announced a new $200 million accelerated stock repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs and said Align CEO Joe Hogan also plans to buy $2 million of the company's common shares.

