Health Care Sector Update for 10/31/2022: TIL, YMAB, ATNM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently slipping by 0.7%.

Instil Bio (TIL) was shedding over 35% in value after saying it has voluntarily paused the enrollment of patients in its ongoing clinical trials of cancer drug candidates ITIL-168 and ITIL-306 due to manufacturing issues.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) was retreating by more than 37% after saying a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel unanimously recommended against approving its omburtamab oncology drug candidate as a prospective treatment for central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) was climbing past 10% after saying it has achieved positive topline results from the phase 3 trial for its lead product candidate Iombab-B, a targeted radiotherapy that looks to improve patient access to potentially curative bone marrow transplant.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.