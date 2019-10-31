US Markets
NUVA

Health Care Sector Update for 10/31/2019: NUVA,INOV,HSIC,SYNH

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.84%

PFE -0.61%

ABT -0.71%

MRK +0.56%

AMGN +1.13%

Health care stocks climbed off their session lows shortly before Thursday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking more than 0.4% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling almost 0.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) NuVasive (NUVA) was over 6% higher in late Thursday trading after the medical device company reported Q3 financial results exceeding Wall Street forecasts and also raised its FY19 outlook. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.59 per share, up from $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue increased 7.2% year-over-year to $290.8 million, also topping the $283.8 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Inovalon Holdings (INOV) rose 10% after the medical technology company reported Q3 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and raised its FY19 outlook above prior forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.15 per share, up from $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03. Revenue rose 14% over year-ago levels to $166.5 million, topping the $164.9 million Street view.

(-) Henry Schein (HSIC) turned lower this afternoon, reversing a 1% gain earlier in Thursday trade. The medical products distributor said it has authorized another $400 million for stock repurchases on top of the $400 million buyback plan it announced in December 2018.

(-) Syneos Health (SYNH) slid 7% on Thursday after the biopharmaceutical company lowered its FY19 revenue forecast, now projecting between $4.63 billion to $4.69 billion for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 from $4.64 billion to $4.75 billion. Analysts, on average, are expecting $4.69 billion in FY19 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NUVA INOV HSIC SYNH

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular