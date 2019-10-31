Health Care Sector Update for 10/31/2019: MMSI, CI, TFX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -0.03%
PFE: -0.21%
ABT: Flat
MRK: -0.14%
AMGN: -0.42%
Most health care majors were slipping in Thursday's pre-market trading.
Early movers include:
(-) Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), which was slumping nearly 28% after it reported Q3 net income of $0.28 per share, compared with $0.47 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.45.
In other sector news:
(+) Cigna (CI) was slightly higher after it booked a Q3 adjusted net income of $4.54 per share, up from $3.84 per share in the prior-year period and well above the consensus estimate of $4.36 per share as compiled by Capital IQ.
(=) Teleflex (TFX) was flat after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.97 per share, up from $2.52 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $2.75 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.
