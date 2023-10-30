News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 10/30/2023: RVTY, NVS, ALEC, XLV, IBB

October 30, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Monday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently advancing by 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 0.7%.

Revvity (RVTY) was declining by more than 12% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, down from $1.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.19.

Novartis (NVS) was climbing past 1% after saying its atrasentan drug reduced protein levels in the urine of patients with IgA nephropathy, a chronic kidney disease, with statistical significance, achieving the primary endpoint of its phase 3 study.

Alector (ALEC) said it reached the enrollment goal for the phase 3 trial of latozinemab to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the drug in slowing disease progression in individuals with frontotemporal dementia due to a progranulin gene mutation. Alector was down more than 2% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

