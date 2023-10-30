Health Care Sector Update for 10/30/2023: RVPH, BTAI, MIRO, UTHR, DAWN

Health care stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 0.6%.

In corporate news, Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH) shares surged 47% after the company said its phase 3 trial assessing brilaroxazine in adults with schizophrenia reached its primary endpoint of safety, tolerability, and efficacy.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) shares jumped 29% after the company said its Igalmi sublingual film received a permanent and product-specific J-code from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

United Therapeutics (UTHR) agreed to acquire Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) for about $91 million. Miromatrix shares soared 216% and United Therapeutics climbed 0.8%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) said Monday the US Food and Drug Administration accepted and granted priority review to its new drug application for tovorafenib as a monotherapy in relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma. Its shares gained 17%.

