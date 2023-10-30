News & Insights

US Markets
MIRO

Health Care Sector Update for 10/30/2023: MIRO, DAWN, NXGL

October 30, 2023 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks rose Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, United Therapeutics (UTHR) agreed to acquire Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) for about $91 million. Miromatrix shares more than tripled, and United Therapeutics climbed 0.8%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) said Monday the US Food and Drug Administration accepted and granted priority review to its new drug application for tovorafenib as a monotherapy in relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma. Its shares jumped 20%.

Nexgel (NXGL) said Monday its CG Converting and Packaging unit secured an agreement to supply gel pads to AbbVie (ABBV) for a rapid acoustic pulse device for cellulite. Nexgel shares gained 9.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MIRO
DAWN
NXGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.