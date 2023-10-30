Health Care Sector Update for 10/30/2023: MIRO, DAWN, NXGL

Health care stocks rose Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, United Therapeutics (UTHR) agreed to acquire Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) for about $91 million. Miromatrix shares more than tripled, and United Therapeutics climbed 0.8%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) said Monday the US Food and Drug Administration accepted and granted priority review to its new drug application for tovorafenib as a monotherapy in relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma. Its shares jumped 20%.

Nexgel (NXGL) said Monday its CG Converting and Packaging unit secured an agreement to supply gel pads to AbbVie (ABBV) for a rapid acoustic pulse device for cellulite. Nexgel shares gained 9.4%.

