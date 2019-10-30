Health Care Sector Update for 10/30/2019: WCG,EXAS,UTHR,LIVN,JNJ

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +2.92%

PFE +0.86%

ABT +0.67%

MRK +1.34%

AMGN +0.51%

Health care stocks were finishing near their session highs, supported by a nearly 3% advance by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) after the health care conglomerate said five new tests on the same bottle of baby powder by the FDA found no asbestos. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index was rising over 0.8% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was edging about 0.1% higher.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) WellCare Health Plans (WCG) climbed 5% after earlier Wednesday reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $5.50 per share, up from $3.33 during the same July-to-September fiscal period last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.87 per share. Total revenue raced 41.1% higher compared with year-ago levels, rising to $7.14 billion and also exceeding the $6.79 billion analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) United Therapeutics (UTHR) was higher shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, rising over 5%, after the biotechnology firm said it earned $3.83 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, down from $3.98 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus of $2.90 per share. Revenue fell to $401.5 million, also topping the $342 million Street view.

(-) LivaNova (LIVN) dropped more than 5% after the UK-based medical technology company reported a 1.3% decline in Q3 revenue compared with the same quarter last year to $268.6 million, missing the $273.4 million analyst mean.

(-) Exact Sciences (EXAS) retreated Wednesday, sinking 6.5%, after the molecular diagnostics company raised the bottom end of its FY19 revenue outlook by $2 million to a new forecast range of $802 million to $810 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $810.9 million in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

