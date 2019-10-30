US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 10/30/2019: WCG, SYK, EXAS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +3.16%

PFE: +0.21%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care heavyweights were flat to higher pre-market Wednesday. :

Early movers include:

(+) WellCare Health Plans (WCG), which was up more than 4% after posting Q3 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, up from $3.33 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $3.87 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Stryker (SYK) was declining by more than 2% after it posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.91 for Q3, up from $1.69 per share a year ago, and beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) Exact Sciences (EXAS) was declining by over 8% after it booked a Q3 net loss of $0.31 per share, a smaller loss than analysts' estimates of $0.41 loss per share in a Capital IQ poll, and narrowing from a loss of $0.37 per share a year earlier.

