Health Care Sector Update for 10/30/2019: EXAS,UTHR,LIVN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +2.57%

PFE +0.56%

ABT -0.35%

MRK +1.39%

AMGN +0.05%

Health care stocks were mostly higher, supported by a nearly 3% advance by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) after the health care conglomerate said five new tests on the same bottle of baby powder by the FDA found no asbestos. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index was rising nearly 0.6% although the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were only up more than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping more than 0.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Exact Sciences (EXAS) retreated Wednesday, sinking 6%, after the molecular diagnostics company raised the bottom end of its FY19 revenue outlook by $2 million to a new forecast range of $802 million to $810 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $810.9 million in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) United Therapeutics (UTHR) climbed nearly 7% after the biotechnology firm Wednesday earned $3.83 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, down from $3.98 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus of $2.90 per share. Revenue fell to $401.5 million, also topping the $342 million Street view.

(-) LivaNova (LIVN) dropped almost 6% after the UK-based medical technology company reported a 1.3% decline in Q3 revenue compared with the same quarter last year to $268.6 million, missing the $273.4 million analyst mean.

