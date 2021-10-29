Health Care Sector Update for 10/29/2021: VCRA,ACHC,CDNA,DVA

Health care stocks were still in positive territory ahead of Friday close, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.6% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) advanced 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index slipped 0.4%.

In company news, Vocera Communications (VCRA) rallied Friday, staying within relatively close range of its up to 15% advance to a record high of $58.05 a share, after the medical electronic records and patient monitoring company raised its FY21 profit outlook above Wall Street forecasts. It reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.28 per share, up from $0.26 during the year-ago quarter, while revenue rose 18.2% to $63.6 million, compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.15 per share and $60.5 million, respectively.

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) climbed 6.5% after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.72 per share, up from $0.68 per share during the year-ago quarter and matching the Capital IQ consensus estimate.

On the losing side, DaVita (DVA) shares dropped 9.3% after the kidney dialysis provider lowered the upper end of its FY21 earnings forecast below Wall Street estimates, projecting adjusted net income of $8.80 to $9.15 per share versus $8.80 to $9.40 per share previously. Analysts expected $9.18 per share.

CareDx (CDNA) plunged almost 28% after the transplant diagnostics provider reported a drop in Q3 non-GAAP net income to $0.07 per share from $0.10 per share a year earlier. Analysts expected a profit of $0.02 per share excluding one-time items, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.