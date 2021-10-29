US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 10/29/2021: ACHC,CDNA,DVA

Health care stocks were mostly higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.7% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) advanced 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index slipped 0.2%.

In company news, Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) climbed 4.8% after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.72 per share, up from $0.68 per share during the year-ago quarter and matching the Capital IQ consensus estimate.

On the losing side, CareDx (CDNA) fell more than 26% after the transplant diagnostics provider reported a drop in Q3 non-GAAP net income to $0.07 per share from $0.10 per share a year earlier . Analysts expected a profit of $0.02 per share excluding one-time items, on average.

DaVita (DVA) shares dropped 8.3% after the kidney dialysis provider lowered the upper end of its FY21 earnings forecast below Wall Street estimates, projecting adjusted net income of $8.80 to $9.15 per share versus $8.80 to $9.40 per share previously. Analysts expected $9.18 per share.

