Health Care Sector Update for 10/29/2021: ABBV, ABIO, ADCT

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were muted ahead of the opening bell on Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was flat while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.2% lower.

AbbVie (ABBV) rose 2.6% after the drug maker reported higher Q3 EPS and revenue and raised its full-year profit guidance.

ARCA biopharma (ABIO) was 12% higher after the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee recommended the completion of the ASPEN-COVID-19 phase 2b clinical trial with no alterations on the trial design.

ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) gained 4.4% on after the European Medicines Agency validated its marketing authorization application for Zynlonta for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

    MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information

