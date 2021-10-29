Health Care Sector Update for 10/29/2021: ABBV, ABIO, ADCT

Health care stocks were muted ahead of the opening bell on Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was flat while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.2% lower.

AbbVie (ABBV) rose 2.6% after the drug maker reported higher Q3 EPS and revenue and raised its full-year profit guidance.

ARCA biopharma (ABIO) was 12% higher after the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee recommended the completion of the ASPEN-COVID-19 phase 2b clinical trial with no alterations on the trial design.

ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) gained 4.4% on after the European Medicines Agency validated its marketing authorization application for Zynlonta for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.