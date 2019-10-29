Health Care Sector Update for 10/29/2019: PFE, MRK, MOR, GLPG, JNJ, ABT, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +0.25%
PFE: +2.95%
ABT: -0.23%
MRK: +2.30%
AMGN: +0.12%
Leading health care stocks were mostly higher pre-market Tuesday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Pfizer (PFE), which was up more than 2% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share, down from $0.77 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.62 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.
(+) Merck (MRK) was gaining more than 2% as it booked a Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.51 compared with $1.19 in the year-ago period and the average forecast of $1.24 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.
(-) MorphoSys (MOR) and Galapagos (GLPG) said they have ended the clinical study of MOR106 for use in treating atopic dermatitis after an interim analysis for futility revealed a low probability the study will meet its primary endpoint. MorphoSys was down more than 3% in recent trading, while Galapagos was flat.
