Health Care Sector Update for 10/29/2019: PFE, MRK, MOR, GLPG, JNJ, ABT, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.25%

PFE: +2.95%

ABT: -0.23%

MRK: +2.30%

AMGN: +0.12%

Leading health care stocks were mostly higher pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Pfizer (PFE), which was up more than 2% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share, down from $0.77 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.62 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Merck (MRK) was gaining more than 2% as it booked a Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.51 compared with $1.19 in the year-ago period and the average forecast of $1.24 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(-) MorphoSys (MOR) and Galapagos (GLPG) said they have ended the clinical study of MOR106 for use in treating atopic dermatitis after an interim analysis for futility revealed a low probability the study will meet its primary endpoint. MorphoSys was down more than 3% in recent trading, while Galapagos was flat.

