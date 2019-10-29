US Markets
PFE

Health Care Sector Update for 10/29/2019: PFE, MRK, MOR, GLPG, JNJ, ABT, AMGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.25%

PFE: +2.95%

ABT: -0.23%

MRK: +2.30%

AMGN: +0.12%

Leading health care stocks were mostly higher pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Pfizer (PFE), which was up more than 2% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share, down from $0.77 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.62 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Merck (MRK) was gaining more than 2% as it booked a Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.51 compared with $1.19 in the year-ago period and the average forecast of $1.24 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(-) MorphoSys (MOR) and Galapagos (GLPG) said they have ended the clinical study of MOR106 for use in treating atopic dermatitis after an interim analysis for futility revealed a low probability the study will meet its primary endpoint. MorphoSys was down more than 3% in recent trading, while Galapagos was flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE MRK MOR GLPG JNJ

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular